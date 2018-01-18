Alberta RCMP are looking for the owner of a World War II German army passport that was recovered during an arrest after property was stolen.

Red Deer RCMP recovered the passport on Dec. 13. 2017, they said in a release on Thursday. They believe it may be of sentimental or historical significance.

The document has a photo of a man wearing glasses and a Wehrmacht — German army — uniform, and the name "Franz Laue."

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the owner of this German army passport that was recovered during an arrest. (Red Deer RCMP)

Identification notes on the document seem to suggest that the man was a non-commissioned officer, with dog tag number 523 and blood type A.

Police have contacted various families with the last name "Laue" but have yet to find the document's owner.

Red Deer RCMP are asking the owner of the document to contact them at 403-406-2574. The owner will be asked to provide an additional description of the item or other information to prove ownership.