Multi-cultural fitness program offers vital social connection as well as health boost

It's not your typical gym scene.

At the Genesis Centre in Calgary's northeast, groups of women in colourful saris and men in turbans and running shoes walk laps of the indoor track, deep in conversation.

The free active adults program is a place to talk, meet new people and interact while exercising. 0:32

There's no lycra in sight and no ear buds here.

Participants of all backgrounds come here to talk, meet new people and interact while they exercise.

For many the program offers much more than health benefits.

"We lost our son in 2014," said Baljit Kaur Dhanoa. "This is the place where we get our changes in our life because when you lose a child it is very hard."

Dhanoa lost her son, Gurjit, to cancer. She says the Genesis Centre has been their rock through tough times, providing healing and support as well as improving her health.

A participant gets a blood pressure test at the Gensis Centre in northeast Calgary. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"We know so many people here now from all the communities and we all talk to each other, we share our values and we sit together. We all love. There are common things that we share with each other," said Gurjit's husband, Ajit Singh Dhanoa.

The free active adults program was started by the Mosaic Primary Care Network to increase access to physical activity and healthcare resources in the northeast, including blood pressure testing and regular weigh-ins.

Many in the community, especially newcomers to Canada, can lack education and confidence when it comes to getting regular exercise, as well as being able to afford a gym membership.

But it's the daily social connections and interactions that are proving to be a big draw for many, like the Dhanoas, who have come to rely on the support, human contact and friendships.

And the program has helped others, including Martindale resident Lynn Burroughs.

Martindale resident Lynn Burroughs is just one of many the program has helped. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"I'd had a turbulent three years losing my job and my mother passed away. I was a bit depressed and sleeping in until noon and not getting anywhere," said Burroughs. She says she's now in better shape, feels better and rarely misses a day of walking the track and playing badminton.

"I've made a lot of friends here, people of different backgrounds and yet we all have things in common. It's been really good," she said. "I've come out of my shell."

In some cases the program has helped entire families improve their health and start exercising.

"Because a lot of people live in multi-generation homes one person would come but then a sister or grandmother or visitors from back home would join with them as well, so it ends up being a huge family as well as community setting," said Jackie Zimmerman, a kinesiologist with the Mosaic Primary Care Network.

Jackie Zimmerman with Mosaic Primary Care Network says the active adults program has lead to a significant improvement in participants blood pressure after sustained participation in the program, including badminton and entry-level fitness classes. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"We know it's all intertwined, if you're socially isolated you're more likely to be depressed or staying at home and not getting out and exercising. Coming to a program where you make connections you're more likely to come and go for a walk," she said.

Zimmerman says she gets to see real changes in participants, from watching their blood pressure and blood sugar drop, to watching some get over long-term injuries and issues.

The program runs weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon at the Genesis Centre in Martindale.

Mosaic also runs similar exercise programs in the northeast at Marlborough Mall and the Max Bell Centre.