RCMP are investigating after more than two dozen Canada geese were slaughtered by a vehicle that ran through a gaggle of the birds on a road northeast of Innisfail, Alta.

The incident happened on or around July 19 on Range Road 281, which hugs the western shoreline of Cook Lake.

Police received several calls from the public, said Staff Sgt. Chris Matechuk. When Mounties arrived, they found geese carcasses scattered along the side of the roadway.

"One caller advised that they observed a vehicle run through a large group of geese … didn't stop, kept on going," he said.

Matechuk says another witness got a partial licence plate of the culprit's vehicle.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials, who also received calls about the dead geese, asked a caller to move the carcasses to the side of the road, Matechuk said.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 403-227-3342 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Matechuk says it's not known yet if the collision was an accident or if it was intentional.

"We can't make any determination yet," he said.