If you drive, you might get a bit of sticker shock at the pumps on Tuesday, with prices well above the one dollar mark.

Many stations across the city are hiking their prices, with some getting a jump on things Monday afternoon.

The price per litre at some stations was sitting as high as 1.14 per litre.

Senior analyst Dan McTeague of Gasbuddy.com says it's the first time in five years fall prices have been higher than the average summer price.

"Bearing in mind that it is less costly for refineries to produce gasoline in the fall and winter period than it is, say, in the summer spring period," he said.

"So this rally, if you will, in gasoline prices, I'm sure has many in the industry cheering, but for consumers it comes as a bit of a rude awakening."

McTeague said with American demand exceeding most estimates, consumers could see prices remain above $1.05, moving as high as $1.18 per litre within the next couple of weeks.

"We will see prices drop, but it will have more to do with gas stations surrendering their operating margins, which is often 10 cents a litre, and that's really the big differences that you'll see among stations," he said.