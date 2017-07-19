Country superstar Garth Brooks has announced a show at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome for Sept. 9.

It's part of a world tour with Trisha Yearwood that began three years ago.

Brooks announced the Calgary concert on Wednesday.

The country legend last performed in Alberta earlier this year. In February he played nine sold-out shows at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

His last show in Calgary was in 2012, a special performance for the Calgary Stampede's 100th birthday. Tickets sold out in seconds.

Tickets for the upcoming Saddledome show go on sale July 28, but there will be no sales at the venue box office. Fans interested in scooping up tickets should head to www.ticketmaster.ca/garthbrooks.