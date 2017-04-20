Crews worked to dislodge a private garbage truck after the driver wedged the tall vehicle between the road and the bottom of the Centre Street Bridge on Thursday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to the site along Riverfront Avenue and traffic was diverted around the garbage truck, which was stuck in the eastbound lane.

It's not the first time a large vehicle has ended up wedged beneath a Calgary bridge or underpass.

There is a warning system in place on the lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge that is meant to alert drivers of vehicles that are too tall before they collide with the structure.

Last summer, the city announced plans to add similar warning systems, which use infrared sensors to detect overheight vehicles and trigger flashing signs, at seven more bridges and Plus 15 elevated walkways in the downtown core.

Plus 15s were hit three times and bridges were hit 15 times in 2015, a city spokesperson said at the time, with the lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge accounting for 10 of those.