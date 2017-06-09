Funnel clouds could appear in eastern Alberta this afternoon, from as far south as Brooks up to Lloydminster, warns Environment Canada.

The weather advisory covers Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Drumheller, Three Hills, Hanna, Coronation, Oyen, Lloydminster, Wainwright, Vermilion and Provost.

Funnel clouds, which usually appear with little or no warning, should be treated seriously, and nearby residents should be prepared to take shelter, says Environment Canada.

Spotted this just north of Vulcan a few min ago. Was rotating as we drove by then it sucked back up into the clouds! #abstorm #abweather pic.twitter.com/nA41wtHQ7R — @Tina_Giesbrecht

Funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds of weak thunderstorms. They do not normally pose a danger near the ground, however there is a chance they could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause major damage but should still be considered dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

If conditions become more favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes, watches and warnings will be issued by Environment Canada.