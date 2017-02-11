​The headbangers of Fubar are headed to the small screen.

Vice Studio Canada and Rogers Media say they're making an eight-hour series based on the 2002 Canadian mocumentary cult hit about two metalheads.

Filming is underway in Montreal and reunites director Michael Dowse and stars David Lawrence and Paul Spence in their original roles as Terry and Dean.

In the new series, the two friends find themselves fleeing the wildfires of Fort McMurray, Alta., to Calgary with only emergency government debit cards to their name.

Terry discovers high-speed Internet for the first time and tries to make a profit online.

Meanwhile, Dean tries to record a triple-concept album.

Fubar is slated to premiere later this year on Viceland.