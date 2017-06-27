The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating after seven confirmed cases of salmonella infections were linked to breaded chicken products.

Four people have become sick in Alberta after eating or handling the frozen raw product, the agency said Tuesday. There were also cases reported in British Columbia, Ontario and New Brunswick.

No one has died, but two were hospitalized.

Salmonella infection is a bacterial disease of the intestinal tract.

Symptoms can start as late as three days after exposure and include fever, chills, diarrhea, cramps, nausea and vomiting. The symptoms can last up to a week.

Those most at risk are infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems.

Salmonella illnesses can be avoided through safe food handling and cooking practices, says the health agency.

Frozen raw breaded chicken products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

The agency says people should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after handling these products.

The health agency is continuing to investigate the outbreak.