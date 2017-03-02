Frozen bubbles created by flammable methane gas are not new to Alberta's lakes and rivers, but they sure are beautiful.

And it seems it's the perfect time of year again to capture them before the next snowfall hides that perfect shot.

The methane is released by decaying organic matter at the bottom of lakes or rivers. If the temperature gets low enough, the bubbles freeze — making for some amazing photographs.

Take a look for yourself.

This is a popular spot, located 90 kilometres southwest of Rocky Mountain House, for taking stills of the bubbly frozen landscape of Alberta's Rockies. Rick Price went out in January, and lucked out with a colourful snow-free canvas.

(Submitted by Rick Price)

This man-made reservoir is located in Kananaskis west of Calgary. To get there, take a turn south on Highway 40 from the Trans-Canada Highway. Sherwin Calaluan did a great job of catching the light on towering mountains in the background.

(Submitted by Sherwin Calaluan)

​A glacial lake located northeast of the Banff townsite, it attracts many visitors in both the winter and summer months. It's the longest lake in Banff National Park, measuring 21 kilometres, and the name is said to come from local First Nations and means "Water of the Spirits."

(Submitted by Sherwin Calaluan)

Located a short drive west of Calgary, and just south of Canmore, this reservoir has tons of day use, camping and hiking opportunities.

(Submitted by Sherwin Calaluan)

And you don't even have to leave the city to capture beautiful bubbly photos. John Andersen sent us this look from under a bridge in Mission.

(Submitted by John Andersen)

​Leanne Johancsik even found some methane bubbling to the surface of Lake Bonavista in the city's southeast.