Frozen bubbles created by flammable methane gas are not new to Alberta's lakes and rivers, but they sure are beautiful.

And it seems it's the perfect time of year again to capture them before the next snowfall hides that perfect shot.

  • Have a great spot of your own? Let us know in the comment section below, or send a picture to calgaryphotos@cbc.ca

The methane is released by decaying organic matter at the bottom of lakes or rivers. If the temperature gets low enough, the bubbles freeze — making for some amazing photographs.

Take a look for yourself.

Abraham Lake

This is a popular spot, located 90 kilometres southwest of Rocky Mountain House, for taking stills of the bubbly frozen landscape of Alberta's Rockies. Rick Price went out in January, and lucked out with a colourful snow-free canvas.

Abraham Lake methane ice bubbles

(Submitted by Rick Price)

Barrier Lake

This man-made reservoir is located in Kananaskis west of Calgary. To get there, take a turn south on Highway 40 from the Trans-Canada Highway. Sherwin Calaluan did a great job of catching the light on towering mountains in the background.

Barrier Lake methane bubbles

(Submitted by Sherwin Calaluan)

Lake Minnewanka

​A glacial lake located northeast of the Banff townsite, it attracts many visitors in both the winter and summer months. It's the longest lake in Banff National Park, measuring 21 kilometres, and the name is said to come from local First Nations and means "Water of the Spirits."

​Spray Lakes, methane bubbles

(Submitted by Sherwin Calaluan)

​Spray Lakes

Located a short drive west of Calgary, and just south of Canmore, this reservoir has tons of day use, camping and hiking opportunities.

Lake Minnewanka, methane bubbles

(Submitted by Sherwin Calaluan)

Elbow River in Calgary

And you don't even have to leave the city to capture beautiful bubbly photos. John Andersen sent us this look from under a bridge in Mission.

Methane bubbles, Mission, Calgary

(Submitted by John Andersen)

Lake Bonavista

​Leanne Johancsik even found some methane bubbling to the surface of Lake Bonavista in the city's southeast.

Lake Bonavista, methane bubbles

(Submitted by Leanne Johancsik)