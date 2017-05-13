A boy was rushed to hospital Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crashed through the Frilly Lilly boutique storefront in the southeast community of Shawnessy.

According to EMS, a white Cadillac Escalade struck a pedestrian and then drove completely into the store at the Shawnessy Village Shopping Centre shortly after noon.

The pedestrian — a school-aged boy — was taken to Alberta Children's Hospital with a suspected broken leg and lacerations.

EMS says the boy was found around three or four metres inside the store.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative, police say.

Fazel Kaddoura is a stylist at Bijoux Hair Salon next door — which was also damaged — and said parking lots should have better protective measures for storefronts.

"There should be barriers, not just for liquor stores and jewellery stops," he said. "When something like this happens, you think about it. It should be something that is code."

The traffic unit is looking into the cause of the collision, and police say it's too early to tell whether alcohol or speed were factors.

