Just as Calgarians were starting to get used to snow on the city's roads, Mother Nature decided to throw some water into the mix.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Calgary as of 6:30 p.m.

According to the warning, a low-pressure system is generating some freezing rain in the Calgary area, which is expected to change to snow early in the evening.

A few centimetres of the white stuff is expected to fall overnight.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions," said Environment Canada in the warning on its website.

Freezing rain warning are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces, the warning read.