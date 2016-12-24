Alberta-based pilot Richard Pittet says he was inspired by a tradition he followed for decades — tuning into CBC Radio's As It Happens on Christmas Eve to hear longtime host Alan (Fireside Al) Maitland read The Shepherd by Frederick Forsyth — to pen his own holiday tale.

Maitland, who died in 1999, had read the short story on the show almost every year since 1979.

In the classic tale, the year is 1957, a Royal Air Force pilot is heading home to the U.K. from Germany for Christmas, but fog sets in, and all radio communication is lost.

In Pittet's homage, a Royal Canadian Air Force pilot leaves CFB Comox in B.C. to fly to Calgary on Christmas Eve, then plans to drive to join his young family in Lethbridge. But disaster strikes as he's soaring above snow-covered mountains at more than 11,000 metres (37,000 feet). It's –42 C outside the thin glass of his cockpit and he fears he'll never see his loved ones again. Then something miraculous occurs.

Pittet's story is about a Royal Canadian Air Force pilot flying a CT-114 Tutor jet from CFB Comox in B.C. to Calgary to be with his family on Christmas Eve, when disaster strikes. Pittet shot this photo of a CT-114 Tutor jet from the cockpit of another as they flew in two-plane formation. (Richard Pittet)

Pittet appeared on The Homestretch on Friday and below is a condensed version of his conversation with host Doug Dirks.

Q: How is your story different from the original?

It's sort of the same in that it starts with a young RCAF pilot now in Comox. He's flying from there to [Calgary] on Christmas Eve and on the way home, he has a major malfunction in flight and he's pretty sure this may be the end of the road for him. And on the way, there there's a wonderful intervention, shall we say, in flight that saves him. The other story of it is there's a very old RCAF veteran in his final days and each year, he seeks peace for the friends he lost in the war and their stories meet.

Q: Why did you decide to tackle this?

I first read [the original] when I was 17 and it moved me so. Every year since I've either listened to it on CBC or read it and I thought, there is a local theme here, there is a local story that resonates with folks.

Q: What sort of reception have you gotten so far?

So far very positive, folks love the Alberta spin, and it's a theme which, at this time of year works, it's about mysterious forces and happy outcomes.

Pittet snapped this photo from the cockpit as four CT-114 Tutor jets flew in formation. (Richard Pittet)

Q: Have you heard from other pilots?

A friend I flew with in the RCAF, he and I spoke this morning, he and I reminisced on our past days and he spoke about this. Basically air force guys love it.

Q: During your career, where did you serve and what did you fly?

I was firstly an instructor on the Tutor airplane featured in my story. Then following that I flew C-130s. Where did I go? Rwanda, Bosnia, the Ethiopian famine. I would say pretty much anywhere there was something bad happening in the world, 435 Squadron was there.

You can read The Christmas Mission Home, Richard Pittet's Canadian homage to Frederick Forsyth's The Shepherd, below. Reprinted with permission of the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association magazine. Illustrations by Kath Boake.

The Christmas Mission Home, by Richard Pittet

