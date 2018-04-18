New Freaks and Geeks documentary explores enduring legacy of show cancelled after 18 episodes

Freaks and Geeks may not have spawned a fortune in syndication fees — it's hard to sell a series that lasted 18 episodes — but it did spawn something even better: a generation of Hollywood comedy greatness, says Canadian director Brent Hodge.

Hodge's film Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary is being screened at the Calgary International Film Festival this weekend.

"We're talking Paul Feig, Judd Apatow, Jason Segel, Jake Kasdan, Seth Rogen, Busy Philipps," Hodge said Wednesday in an interview with The Homestretch.

"We're talking some massive stars — I think the [enduring] success of a show that got cancelled after one season is really because of these actors and how they kept going."

Oddly authentic

Freaks and Geeks, an oddly authentic show about high school life that was part comedy and part awkward, first aired on NBC in 1999, a time when network TV didn't really have a clue what to do with it.

Since its cancellation, Freaks and Geeks has gone on to be voted one of Time magazine's 100 greatest TV series of all time, one of Rolling Stone magazine's greatest television series — and was picked up by Netflix, which aired all 18 episodes back in 2013.

"What went wrong was it was a network show and it shouldn't have been," Hodge said. "I think it would have lasted if it was put out today."

'30 for 30 of pop culture'

Hodge got the idea to put together a documentary about the show when he heard that A&E were looking for documentaries about turning points in the history of pop culture.

"[The idea was to] kind of be the ESPN 30 for 30 of pop culture," Bridge said. "I just thought Freaks and Geeks is such a moment. It's such an incredible show that no one got to see, but we all know about it."

When Hodge approached the show's creators, Feig and Apatow, they liked the idea.

"They gave us the blessing, and once you get those two powerful men to sign off to doing sort of the official Freaks and Geeks documentary, everyone followed," Hodge said.

That included all those cast members who'd grown up to be busy movie stars.

'They all loved the show'

"The cast themselves, the only thing we had to do was work around some schedules, but everyone was in," Hodge said.

"That's another big part of this show — they all loved the show. They're all very pleased with their early work, and you don't always get that from actors. They don't always love the first stuff they did. And everyone's a champion of the show still."

The doc is the latest from Hodge, who also directed I Am Chris Farley and A Brony Tale.

Now based in Vancouver, Hodge spent a chunk of his early life in St. Albert, Alta., before going on in his 20s to work at CBC, where he started dabbling in creating video podcasts, which led to his passion for documentary filmmaking.

"[In high school], I wasn't a freak or a geek," Hodge said. "I was a hockey player. I guess you could call me a jock — but I wasn't mean, like some of the jocks in Freaks and Geeks.

"I loved it. It's exactly like a show like Freaks and Geeks — except we had a lot more snow than they did."

With files from The Homestretch