A fire at a four-plex building forced the closure of Ogden Road between 76th and 80th avenues in southeast Calgary early Tuesday, the Calgary Fire Department says.

The call came in at 7:30 a.m., from a woman who noticed black smoke coming from the side of the unit. She called 911.

A search of the building by firefighters discovered no one in any of the four units.

Three of the four apartments were vacant at the time of the blaze.

No further details were immediately available.