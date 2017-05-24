A Calgary massage therapist has been found not guilty of sexual assault.

Vladimir Siloci, 36, was accused of assaulting a female co-worker during a therapeutic massage in March 2016, police said last June.

Siloci was found not guilty Tuesday. He was a Calgary Police Service officer from April 2012 until February 2016, and a registered massage therapist who worked at several clinics in the city.

Defence lawyer Lisa Burgis Der said the judge found the testimony of both the defendant and complainant to be credible, and when the rule of reasonable doubt was applied Soloci was acquitted.