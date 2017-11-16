Calgary police have issued warrants for a 29-year-old man wanted in connection with a Forest Lawn homicide on Wednesday as they also try to track down the suspect's mother.

Police were called at about noon to a home in the 1800 block of 39th Street S.E. to investigate a report of a man in medical distress.

Pepper spray had been discharged inside the house, forcing officers to ventilate the home before they could enter.

Once inside, police found a deceased man along with two children and two women, who were suffering from the effects of the pepper spray.

One of the women had also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in stable condition, say police.

Officers are seeking Deibi Francisco Monterroso Salazar as a suspect.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in this Forest Lawn home on Nov. 15. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Police say one of the women in the home was estranged from the suspect, and the deceased man was one of the woman's friends.

Salazar, who also goes by David, is Hispanic, five feet eight, 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public, police say.

"Investigators are also concerned for the welfare of the accused's mother, as police believe the accused may not currently be of sound judgment," police said in a release.

Mirsa Monterroso Salazar, 49, is Hispanic, five foot six and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information about Salazar's whereabouts to contact the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police say the incident is considered domestic in nature.

An autopsy is scheduled to be completed Thursday, after which the identity of the homicide victim will be released.