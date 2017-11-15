Calgary police are investigating after they entered a home Wednesday to find the air full of pepper spray and a man dead inside.

Police say they were called at about noon to a home on the 1800 block of 39th Street S.E. in Forest Lawn to investigate a report of a man in medical distress.

When they entered the home, officers realized it had been pepper-sprayed and immediately felt the effects of the spray lingering in the air. Once they were able to search the home, they found a deceased man inside.

Reynold Poitras lives in Forest Lawn near where the man was found dead. He says the incident happened in what is usually a quiet part of the neighbourhood. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Reynold Poitras lives nearby and attends church just down the road. He told CBC News the street where the incident occurred is a quiet one.

"I think it's pretty shocking. It's usually a nice neighbourhood on this side of Forest Lawn," Poitras said.

The Calgary Police Service's homicide unit is interviewing witnesses but no one is in custody.

Police say it's not believed to be a random incident.