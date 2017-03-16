The limited-edition Ford GT — valued at a cool $600,000 — is being showcased for the first time on Canadian soil at this week's Calgary International Auto and Truck Show.

Modeled after the car that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966, this supercar's carbon fibre body and tear drop shape make it one of the lightest in Ford's fleet, while the supercharged V6 engine will get you where you're going in a hurry, producing 600 horsepower.

"I think it's super sharp," said Ezra Bunn, one of dozens checking out the sleek new ride Wednesday evening. "I think it's a huge upgrade in terms of looks."

But Bunn wasn't sure about the $600,000 price tag.

"That's expensive," he said. "Maybe. But I'd rather buy a house I think at this point. It's definitely a nice car."

Adam Aylward took a walk through the BMO Centre to take in his first-ever car show as part of rehab following knee surgery.

Visitors snap pictures of the Ford GT. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"This is kind of like a car explosion for me," he said. "Right now I'm kind of interested in the Challenger and the Dodge lineup. I like the muscle cars. I'm taking plenty of pictures for my kids."

While calling the advancements in technology pretty cool, Aylward — here visiting from the Northwest Territories — said plunking down for an electric car isn't yet feasible for people living in the far north.

"There's long distances between Hay River [N.W.T.] and say, High Level [Alta.], that's a three hour drive," he said. "There's no charging stations in High Level, there's no charging stations in Hay River, that needs to improve before I'd consider getting an electric car."

The Calgary International Auto and Truck Show is on at the BMO Centre until Sunday.