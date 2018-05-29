Kananaskis wildfire state of emergency lifted

A state of emergency and voluntary evacuation order have been lifted in the Municipal District of Foothills.

The rural municipality south of Calgary had been concerned about a 60-hectare, out-of-control wildfire threatening Kananaskis Country near Champion Lakes and McLean Creek.

By 8 a.m. Tuesday, the wildfire was considered held by firefighters, the municipal government said in a press release.

Weather conditions have improved, as well. Temperatures are a cool 3 C in the area with 90 per cent relative humidity, the M.D. says. Winds are also lighter than previously predicted.

As of Tuesday morning, the province noted the fire near Bragg Creek, Alta., as "being held" (in yellow) and the one near Cochrane, Alta., as "under control" (in green). (Alberta Wildfire/Esri)

The blaze was first spotted early Sunday morning near McLean Creek, which is about 16 kilometres southwest of Bragg Creek. The now-cancelled voluntary evacuation was issued for people living in the McLean Creek area, specifically west of Highway 762 between Highway 22 and 178th Avenue W.

Road closures

McLean Creek Road and West Fisher Road were still closed Tuesday morning, and heavy smoke still covers parts of the area, mostly along Highway 762 between Highway 549 and Highway 22.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and Alberta Wildfire reports 28 firefighters are still one scene, along with seven helicopters.

Another fire is under control west of Cochrane.

Alberta is currently managing 27 wildfires, according to the province.