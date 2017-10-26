Alberta Health Services now says ear-splitting noise from the Foothills Hospital will continue until Friday, after initially telling area residents that steam blasts from the hospital's power plant would wrap up by Wednesday.

People in Calgary's Parkdale community have been dealing with the steam blasts since Monday last week.

Some have likened the sound to a jet engine.

AHS says it's a consequence of work that needs to be done at the power plant before winter.

Initially, the health authority said the work would be finished by Wednesday but now it says its contractor needs a couple more days to complete the job.

AHS says it has notified community residents about the extension.

The process is part of the hospital's upgrading of its power generation plant to make it more efficient and ensure a reliable source of steam through the upcoming winter.

"Steam is a critical component to the safe and efficient operation of core infrastructure including interior heating and instrument sterilization," AHS said in an emailed statement.