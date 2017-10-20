The province will start providing free flu vaccine shots at hundreds of clinics, pharmacies and doctors' offices across Alberta on Monday.

The service is available to all Albertans six months of age and older.

"We have seen cases and outbreaks of influenza already," Dr. Judy MacDonald, medical officer of health for the Calgary Zone, said in a release.

"You may be healthy now but, without immunization, everyone is at risk. Prevention is your only protection."

There are four drop-in clinics in Calgary. They are all open from 11 a.m. until 6.45 p.m. weekdays (excluding Wednesdays) and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

South Calgary Heath Centre at 31 Sunpark Plaza S.E.

Richmond Road Diagnostic Treatment Centre at 302-1820 Richmond Rd. S.W.

Northgate at A154-495 36th St. N.E.

Brentwood Village Mall at 3630 Brentwood Rd. N.W.

To find the clinic nearest you, go to the AHS website or call Health Link at 811.

More than 1,600 Albertans were hospitalized and 64 died from influenza over a six-month period last season, the province said.

Influenza triggers more emergency department visits than heart attacks and strokes.