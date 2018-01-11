Just over half of the flu deaths in Alberta this season have been in Calgary, with 16 confirmed dead in the city, according to Alberta Health Services.

That's the highest level in the province and coincides with a higher infection rate in the city — 1,588 cases of influenza A — compared with the rest of the province. There have been 4,312 cases of influenza A across Alberta so far.

Edmonton has seen its cases of influenza A rise relative to Calgary since the last numbers were released in December, with 1,057 reported infections and 10 deaths.

In total, 31 people have died from the illness in Alberta this season.

Just over a quarter of all Albertans have been vaccinated so far, with almost 1.2 million doses administered. In Calgary, 496,411 vaccine shots have been given, while Edmonton trails at 391,579 doses.