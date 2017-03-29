There have been 25 cases of E. coli linked to a recalled batch of Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says.

The flour was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

It was recalled Tuesday by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) after it was determined some of the product was contaminated with E. coli O121.

The 25 cases of illness occurred in four provinces — 12 in B.C., four in both Alberta and Saskatchewan, and five in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Six people required hospitalization, PHAC said Wednesday in a release.

"These individuals have recovered or are recovering," the agency said.

The CFIA says any 10-kilogram bags of Robin Hood brand all-purpose flour with a best-before date of April 17, 2018, should be thrown out or returned to the store.

The recalled product's UPC is 0 59000 01652 8.

According to the company that produces Robin Hood flour, the recalled product was produced at a mill in Saskatoon.

"The investigation is ongoing and it is possible that additional products linked to the outbreak investigation may be identified," PHAC said.

Symptoms of E. coli poisoning can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps, and watery to bloody diarrhea.