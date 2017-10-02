Calgary police have released a man they believe used a murdered man's bank card after the victim disappeared.

Fletcher Kimmel, 30, was last seen on Sept. 27, 2016, at a convenience story in northeast Calgary.

His body was discovered four months later in a wooded area near the Jumpingpound Demonstration Forest, about 60 kilometres west of the city.

Calgary police Insp. Paul Wozney said the man, whose name was not released, spoke to police and they are still working to determine whether or not he played a role in the homicide.

"The man has been interviewed and was released without charges; however, investigators continue to determine his role and whether charges are pending," he said.

Woman charged

A Calgary woman who was arrested Friday is facing charges of indignity to a human body in the Kimmel case.

The woman, Stephanie Lee Outram, 33, was one of two women arrested Friday. The other woman, who police said was a relative of Outram's, was released without charges.

Wozney said Outram met the victim through an online dating site and the pair likely didn't know each other for very long.

Outram also had 20 outstanding warrants at the time of her arrest that were unrelated to the case, police said.

She is scheduled to appear in a Calgary courtroom on Tuesday.

Tips from public helped

In a press conference last week, Kimmel's mother Sandra made a public appeal for people who had any information about the case to come forward.

Wozney said police received several calls and tips, which helped in the investigation.

"We were able to connect the dots and fill in some gaps in the investigation, which led to this investigation really picking up some steam," he said.

The investigation is still far from closed and police continue to look for information that could lead to more suspects in this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service's homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers.