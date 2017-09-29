Calgary police have two women in custody in relation to the Fletcher Kimmel homicide.

The 30-year-old was last seen getting into a Toyota RAV4 on Sept. 27, 2016, at a 7-Eleven store in the 3500 block of 39th Avenue N.E.

His body was found Jan. 29 in a wooded area near the Jumpingpound Demonstration Forest, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

Police say a man tried to use Kimmel's bank card on Oct. 9, 2016, at a convenience store in Calgary, but didn't reveal where.

Earlier this week, Kimmel's mother held a press conference with Calgary police to ask the public to come forward with information.

"I'm now living every parent's nightmare. I have outlived my child," said a tearful Sandra Kimmel,

Charges pending

Charges are pending against the two women, police say.

Their names will be released after they have seen a Justice of the Peace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.