The mother of a man whose body was found in a wooded area west of Calgary earlier this year — four months after he disappeared — is pleading for information from the public, while police are asking for help identifying a man who tried to use his bank card after he disappeared.

"I'm now living every parent's nightmare, I have outlived my child," said a tearful Sandra Kimmel, whose son, Fletcher Kimmel, was found dead after being reported missing in September 2016.

"I can't say how to survive this but I can tell you that you remember the firsts. You remember the first time he walked, the first tooth, the first goal he scored in hockey.

"And I remember the lasts, the last movie we watched together, the last time I saw him and the last time we talked and what we said."

Fletcher Kimmel, 30, was last seen on Sept. 27, 2016, at a 7-Eleven store in the northeast. (Calgary Police Service)

Kimmel, 30, was last seen getting into a Toyota RAV4 on Sept. 27, 2016, at a 7-Eleven store in the 3500 block of 39th Avenue N.E.

His body was found Jan. 29 in a wooded area near the Jumpingpound Demonstration Forest, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

Police say a man tried to use Kimmel's bank card on Oct. 9, 2016, at a convenience store in Calgary, but didn't reveal where.

They are now asking for the public's help to identify the man, who was recorded on a surveillance camera.

Calgary police are asking for help identifying a man, left, who used Fletcher Kimmel's bank card in October 2016, a month after Kimmel was reported missing. Kimmel was last seen in September 2016 getting into a vehicle, right, at a 7-Eleven store in northeast Calgary. (Calgary Police Service)

Police say that based on the totality of evidence gathered so far, Kimmel's death "was the result of homicide and several people were likely involved."

One reason for that, said acting Insp. Paul Wozney, is Kimmel's size, as he stood six foot seven and weighed about 240 pounds.

"To be able to move a person of that size and stature ... to be able to move him from Calgary ... out into K-Country, and to move his body, that would be quite an endeavour," he said. "That alone gives us cause to believe there are multiple people involved."

Wozney said police have not yet identified a motive for Kimmel's death.

Originally from Brooks, Alta., where family members still reside, police believed Kimmel was living in the Marda Loop area of Calgary when he disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.