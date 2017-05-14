Alberta Parks issued a warning Saturday after a cougar was spotted around the Bebo Grove day use area in Fish Creek Provincial Park.

The Bebo Grove day use area is at the south end of 24th Street S.W., near Woodbine.

Alberta Parks have a number of tips for staying safe around wildlife, including:

Keep at least three bus lengths (30 metres) away from large animals.

Keep about three times that distance (100 metres) away from bears.

Keep children close to you.

Avoid surprise encounters. Make noise to alert cougars of your presence (cougars generally avoid people).

Keep your dog on a leash or leave it at home.

Avoid any area where you smell a dead animal — cougars often cover their kills with forest debris.

Alberta Parks is advising people to use Fish Creek with caution after a cougar was spotted. (Alberta Parks)

If you encounter a cougar: