Three first responders — two paramedics and a Calgary police officer — were injured Monday afternoon after a man involved in a four-vehicle collision on Deerfoot Trail became combative, police said in a release.

One paramedic was rushed to hospital by police escort with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another paramedic was also taken to hospital.

Several members of EMS, Calgary fire and Calgary police responded to the incident between 17th Avenue S.E. and Memorial Drive at around 4 p.m.

The busy Deerfoot Trail was closed in both directions for hours while police investigated. (Mike Symington/CBC)

They were confronted by a "combative man" who was involved in the crash and it took several first responders, a Taser and eventually sedation to restrain the man who was also sent to hospital, police said.

Two other motorists involved received minor injuries and were also taken to hospital, EMS confirms.

Deerfoot Trail was closed in both directions for hours for the investigation, but is expected to reopen by the early evening.