A fire broke out at a vehicle salvage yard in southeast Calgary on Wednesday morning, causing temporary power outages and road closures in the area.

The fire, located in the 3500 block of 52nd Street S.E., began around 11 a.m. and sent huge, dark plumes of smoke into the sky.

Four people were on scene and all were able to get out safely, police say.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, and the fire department is still working to determine how the blaze started.