A firearm stolen from a Rocky Mountain House, Alta., retailer has police on the hunt for the suspect.

RCMP say a man stole a .22-calibre Remington 897 semi-automatic rifle Tuesday at about 7:20 p.m. from the town's Canadian Tire store.

The suspect is described as white man with glasses and a moustache. He was wearing an orange and black knitted scarf, a black coat and an Under Armour baseball cap.

If you have any information about the incident, call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.