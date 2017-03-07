A house in the northwest Calgary community of Panorama Hills was badly damaged by fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey house on Panamount Close N.W. at about 4 a.m., fire officials say. The six people who live in the house fled to safety after they were alerted by neighbours.

A multi alarm fire is called to a home in the the NW community of Panorama Hills. pic.twitter.com/AX4DS2aqd6 — @piercedasian

Crews started fighting the fire inside the house but were forced to retreat to an exterior attack because the flames were too intense, the fire department said.

The house has extensive damage and a neighbouring house suffered some heat damage.

Crews were still on scene late Tuesday morning putting out hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The house on Panamount Close was badly damaged by the fire. (Mark Matulis/CBC)