Flames gutted a home in Penbrooke Meadows in southeast Calgary early Tuesday morning.

A man called the fire department at about 4:30 a.m. saying there was smoke in his living room at the Mountainview Mobile Home Park on 17th Avenue southeast.

The home was in flames when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly, but the trailer is likely not salvageable, said Battalion Chief Alistair Robin.

There were no injuries and investigators are still at the scene.