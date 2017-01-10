Two people in southeast Calgary escaped unhurt with their dog late Monday night as flames ripped through their Douglas Glen house.

The house was engulfed in flames as the first crews arrived at the 100 block of Douglas Glen Crescent S.E. at 11:15 p.m., prompting them to call for more firefighters, officials said in a release.

The two residents had already got out of the house with the dog by the time firefighters arrived.

Fire crews used aerial ladder trucks to shoot water into the burning two-story house until the blaze was brought under control.

One firefighter was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The house had working fire alarms, officials said.

Three nearby homes were damaged by the heat from the fire.

Crews are still on scene extinguishing hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.