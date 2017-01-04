Fire crews are fighting a blaze at a house attached to the west side of the First Baptist Church in Calgary's Beltline district.

Someone in the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre across the street called 911 at about 10 a.m. to report smoke coming from the church buildings at 13th Avenue and Fourth Street S.W., said Calgary Fire Department spokeswoman Carol Henke.

"When fire crews arrived they did see flames near the west side of the church. It turns out it's actually a building very close to the church," she said.

A building adjacent to the historic First Baptist Church in Calgary's Beltline district caught fire Wednesday morning. (@mirotchnik/Twitter)

The circa-1912 church was evacuated as crews responded to the two-alarm fire. It's not known if anyone was in the house when the fire started, Henke said.

Streets surrounding the church and adjacent buildings have been closed to traffic.

The origin and cause of the fire is not yet known, Henke said.

The house, originally the church manse, is no longer a residence. It is used as meeting space for the church.