A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fight near Western Canada High School on Thursday afternoon.

Police and emergency crews were called to the school at 17th Avenue and Fifth Street S.W. at about 12:30 p.m., said EMS spokesman Adam Loria.

Another male student was treated at the scene.

​The school's principal, Martin Poirier, sent an email to parents notifying them about the incident, which he said happened off school property behind a restaurant on 17th Avenue.

"Each situation that arises requires an appropriate level of response to ensure the safety and security of students and staff," he said.

"School staff is monitoring this situation closely, and, if necessary, we will enact other critical incident protocols or procedures. Keeping all students safe at school is our priority."

Calgary police say the incident is under investigation but so far no charges have been laid.