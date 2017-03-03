As flames shot out of the engine block, emergency crews and a bystander fought to pull a man from his car after it collided with a cattle truck north of Calgary on Thursday.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 2 near Balzac, according to EMS. When emergency crews arrived, they found a badly damaged sedan that had rear-ended the semi-trailer, its engine on fire and a bystander trying to keep the flames at bay with an extinguisher.

Trapped inside the sedan was a man in his 30s.

Fighting the flames

EMS jumped in with their own extinguisher to help battle the fire and tried unsuccessfully to pull the man from his car, according to a news release.

Soon the RCMP and Sheriffs were on scene with their own extinguishers and joined the fight.

Eventually, the fire department arrived, extinguished the fire and helped pull the trapped man free from the wreckage.

The driver of the sedan was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition with "a number of soft tissue injuries," according to EMS.

The driver of the cattle truck was not injured.

EMS said it's not yet known what led to the fiery collision.