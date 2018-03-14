A man and a woman in Calgary have been charged with a variety of drug trafficking offences following a police investigation into who was supplying fentanyl to people in nearby Airdrie and Rocky View County.

Police arrested Ivo Musa, 31, and 23-year-old Heidi Helene Moran, both of Calgary, on March 10 after seizing a "significant amount" of drugs and cash from a home in the southeast community of Forest Lawn, said Airdrie RCMP spokesperson Const. Dan Martin in a statement Wednesday.

The detachment's crime reduction unit had been conducting an investigation into who was supplying fentanyl and other drugs to people in Rocky View County and Airdrie, Martin said.

Fentanyl is a deadly, highly potent opioid that has caused overdose deaths to skyrocket in Alberta and other Canadian provinces.

'Targeted, intelligence-led investigations'

Police seized two firearms — one of which was an "assault-style" rifle — as well as $15,000 in Canadian cash, $5,000 in suspected U.S. counterfeit cash, more than 1,600 suspected fentanyl pills, 100 grams of suspected fentanyl powder, seven grams of suspected carfentanil power, 25 morphine pills and 270 grams of methamphetamine.

"The searches conducted are part of a larger crime reduction strategy that focuses on identifying repeat offenders and conducting targeted, intelligence-led investigations," Martin said in the statement.

Both Musa and Moran face 11 charges each for drug offences and possessing the proceeds of a crime, as well as multiple weapons offences and court order breaches.

Moran was also arrested on eight outstanding arrest warrants from four Alberta jurisdictions, police said.

The two remain in custody as they wait for court dates.

The investigation was assisted by Calgary Police Service and the RCMP's federal serious and organized crime team.