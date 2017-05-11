Calgary police have charged four people and say charges are pending against another after launching an operation into an alleged trafficking ring in northeast Calgary.

Police say they "received information about a potential cocaine and fentanyl trafficking group" in April.

"Following a number of investigative strategies, officers were granted warrants for two residences in relation to the investigation," said police in a release.

(Calgary Police Service)

The warrants were executed on a home in the 100 block of Laguna Close N.E. and another residence in the 0-100 block of Falbury Crescent N.E. on April 26.

The following items were seized:

A loaded 9-mm handgun.

A .22 calibre rifle.

A Smith and Wesson revolver.

8.3 grams cocaine.

6.3 grams of methamphetamine.

14.4 grams of an unknown white powder (sent for testing).

98 fentanyl pills.

$22,450 cash.

(Calgary Police Service)

Police say two people were arrested in the Laguna Close home.

Ali Mosa, 23, of Calgary is facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and firearm charges.

Bo Lam Tung, 19, of Calgary was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking crack cocaine.

They are both charged with possession of proceeds of crime and outstanding warrants.

(Calgary Police Service)

Deborah Lynn Barden and Philip Herman Pepin — aged 51 and 54, respectively — are also facing several charges for trafficking and firearms.

A fifth person, who has not been named by police, is facing charges of trafficking and possibly driving offences for allegedly fleeing from police.