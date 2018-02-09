If the knee-deep snow and icy roads weren't enough of a reminder Alberta is deep in the grips of winter, add an extreme cold warning to your morning.
Environment Canada has issued warnings for much of southeastern Alberta. According to the national agency, wind chills near –40 are expected Friday for the areas of:
- Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds -Sundre
- Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan
- Cypress Hills Provincial Park - Vulcan
- Drumheller - Three Hills
- Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview
- Hanna - Coronation - Oyen
- Lethbridge - Taber - Milk River
- Medicine Hat - Bow Island - Suffield
- Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning
- Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler
While Calgary was not included in the extreme cold warning, Environment Canada's forecast says the city can expect a wind chill of –28.
Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chills create an elevated risk to health, such as frost bite and hypothermia.
