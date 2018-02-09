If the knee-deep snow and icy roads weren't enough of a reminder Alberta is deep in the grips of winter, add an extreme cold warning to your morning.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for much of southeastern Alberta. According to the national agency, wind chills near –40 are expected Friday for the areas of:

Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds -Sundre

Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan

Cypress Hills Provincial Park - Vulcan

Drumheller - Three Hills

Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview

Hanna - Coronation - Oyen

Lethbridge - Taber - Milk River

Medicine Hat - Bow Island - Suffield

Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler

​While Calgary was not included in the extreme cold warning, Environment Canada's forecast says the city can expect a wind chill of –28.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chills create an elevated risk to health, such as frost bite and hypothermia.