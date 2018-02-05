A fatality inquiry into the death of a Calgary toddler heard expert testimony Monday that the 22-month-old died from multiple, blunt-force injuries.

Mackenzy Woolfsmith died in May 2012 after suffering the injuries at a private Calgary day home.

The child's caregiver, Caitlyn Jarosz, was granted day parole late last year after pleading guilty to manslaughter in 2015 and receiving a 5½-year sentence.

Jarosz initially told investigators the girl fell down the stairs and flipped through the air.

When Jarosz pleaded guilty to manslaughter, instead of the initial charge of second-degree murder, Crown lawyer Shane Parker noted that she never explained how the toddler became so severely injured.

Jen and Dan Woolfsmith leave the Calgary courthouse in 2015 after day home operator Caitlin Jarosz pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of their toddler. (Meghan Grant/CBC)

Calgary police Det. Mike Cavilla stepped in as lead investigator in the case six months after the toddler died. He told the inquiry when he stepped in, the investigation had stalled because the medical examiner could not identify the manner of death.

Cavilla turned to an expert from Ottawa who determined the injuries were not the result of a fall down the stairs, but the result of inflicted non-accidental trauma.

Medical examiner Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo told the inquiry Monday the girl suffered swelling of the brain, bruising on various parts of her body and a spinal cord injury.

Adeagbo said the child's injuries were not consistent with a passive fall down stairs and would have required additional force.

Other children injured

The police investigation into the toddler's death also revealed three other children who attended Jarosz's day home had also been injured while in care — injuries that included broken bones.

The discovery was made after police executed a search warrant on the day home and found a list of former clients. Police then contacted those families who informed police about the injuries to their children.

Cavilla revealed the theory of the Crown and police was the incident that led to Mackenzy's death happened during the changing of a diaper. Police found bloody towelettes in a bedroom hallway and bathroom, as well as a diaper.

Jarosz initially clamed she had a nosebleed, but tests showed the blood on the towelettes belonged to the toddler.

When asked for his opinion, Cavilla said he believed unlicensed day homes should not be allowed to operate. The detective expressed concern over a lack of checks and balances in place and said he would like to see better background checks for caregivers.

Parents participating in inquiry

Judge Joshua Hawkes, who is presiding over the inquiry, thanked Mackenzy's parents, Dan and Jennifer Woolfsmith, for taking part.

"You have been through a terrible tragedy," he said. "I'm grateful for your participation in this process."

Fatality inquiries in Alberta are presided over by a provincial court judge. They examine preventable deaths or those that require greater public scrutiny or investigation.

The judge does not find fault but can issue recommendations to governments and institutions to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The inquiry is set to run until Feb. 9.