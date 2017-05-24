Calgary police say a crash that killed a pedestrian at Sunridge Mall Tuesday night might have been caused by a driver with a medical condition.

The driver of a Ford F-150 appears to have suffered a medical event and veered into the path of an oncoming Toyota Corolla at the mall entrance at 26th Avenue between 32nd Street and 36th Street N.E., police said in a release.

The pickup truck hit the Toyota and then continued on, striking a 48-year-old woman on a sidewalk.

She suffered fatal injuries, police say.

The truck came to a stop when it crashed into a building.

Police say speed and the 44-year-old driver's pre-existing medical condition are being investigated as factors in the collision.

The people in the two vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.