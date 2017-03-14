Calgary police are looking for witnesses to a fatal pedestrian collision that happened three weeks ago in the city's southwest.

A 56-year-old man was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Optra as he was crossing Richmond Road on Feb. 22, say Calgary police.

The car, which police say was driven by an 82-year-old woman, was turning east onto Richmond Road towards 50th Street from the parking lot of London Place West.

The pedestrian fell to the ground and hit his head. He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

At the hospital, staff discovered the man had a leg fracture that required surgery. He developed complications and died on Sunday.

The man's death was a result of injuries sustained from the crash, the medical examiner's office determined.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police traffic section at 403-567-4000.