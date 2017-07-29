An elderly man is dead following a motor vehicle collision south of Calgary that sent eight people to area hospitals Saturday morning, EMS confirms to CBC News.

Paramedics responded to Highway 7 west of Okotoks just after 10 a.m. to find a four-vehicle collision that had left numerous people injured.

Nine patients were assessed at the scene with mostly minor injuries, EMS said, including one man who was pronounced deceased.

Six people were sent to High River General Hospital, one person was transported to Oilfields General Hospital in Black Diamond and one patient was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

An investigation to determine the cause is underway.