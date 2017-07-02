A Lethbridge, Alta., woman is dead and four people were injured in a vehicle collision with cattle Saturday night.

Coaldale RCMP and Lethbridge first responders were called to Range Road 212 near Township Road 92, northeast of Lethbridge, just before midnight on Canada Day.

A white Ford Mustang had struck several animals that had wandered onto the road in the darkness, police said in a media release.

Five people were in the car. The driver, a 33-year-old woman, died at the scene and four other occupants were sent to nearby hospitals. An adult and two youths were transported to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge and another adult was taken to a Calgary hospital with serious neck injuries.

A total of seven cattle were either killed by the collision or euthanized by police.

An RCMP collision analyst in investigating the cause of the collision.