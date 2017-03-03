A man was killed in a crash south of Red Deer early Friday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., a westbound van on Highway 42 ran the stop sign and T-boned a car travelling north on Highway 2A in the town of Penhold, RCMP say.

The driver of the van, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The two people in the car suffered only minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor, RCMP said.

Innisfail RCMP and a traffic analyst are continuing to investigate.