A man was killed in a crash south of Red Deer early Friday morning.     

At about 1:30 a.m., a westbound van on Highway 42 ran the stop sign and T-boned a car travelling north on Highway 2A in the town of Penhold, RCMP say.

The driver of the van, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The two people in the car suffered only minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor, RCMP said.

Innisfail RCMP and a traffic analyst are continuing to investigate.

Corrections

  • An earlier version of this story said the crash happened on Highway 2. In fact, it was on Highway 2A at Highway 42.
    Mar 03, 2017 9:57 AM MT