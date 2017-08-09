RCMP have released more information about a crash east of Medicine Hat, Alta., that claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl on Monday.

Police said in a release it appears a semi-tractor was turning left from Highway 1 onto Highway 41 near Dunsmore when a Pontiac Sunfire collided with it. Four members of a family from Chestermere were inside the small sedan.

The 26-year-old female driver and a 12-year-old girl were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but have since been upgraded to stable condition.

Another 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital following the crash in stable condition.

The nine-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sources said the 12-year-olds girls are twins.

RCMP say drugs and alcohol were not a factor but continue to investigate the cause.