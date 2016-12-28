Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a man was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning following a rollover crash on Highway 1 east of Strathmore.

The initial crash happened around 7:15 a.m. when a Honda CR-V that had earlier been reported stolen in Calgary lost control and rolled.

Witnesses told police they saw the SUV travelling at high speeds on the highway before the accident.

RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said five people — two males and three females — were in the SUV at the time. The three females were ejected in the rollover and taken to Foothills hospital. The other man remained in the vehicle and was taken to hospital in Strathmore.

All are expected to recover.

Peters said police believe the hit-and-run victim was walking away from the crash along Highway 1 when he was hit by another vehicle, which didn't stop.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"That vehicle has still not been located," said Peters. "We don't know whether or not that person was aware they had an impact with an individual and we would like to speak to the person who was driving that vehicle. We don't know what the state of the deceased individual was at the time of that secondary collision."

Police are investigating how the five people came to be in the stolen SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.