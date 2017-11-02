Calgary police are asking the public for help in locating a man they describe as a person of interest in an assault last weekend that turned deadly.

The assault happened around 8:20 p.m. last Friday in the 700 block of 67 Avenue S.W. and left 30-year-old Jordan Gregory Frydenlund dead.

Police believe Jonathan Sylvanus Francis Sylvester may have information about the attack and want to speak with him.

They say he is known to frequent homeless shelters in the downtown area.

Anyone with information about Sylvester's whereabouts or the case in general is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.