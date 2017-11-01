Calgary police have identified the victim of a fatal assault Friday night in Kingsland as a 30-year-old Calgary man.

On Oct. 27, police were called to the 700 block of 67th Avenue S.W. shortly before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a serious assault in the area.

At the scene, an adult male with severe injuries was pronounced dead by EMS. Police have identified the victim as Jordan Gregory Frydenlund.

Police say detectives believe a deadly confrontation took place, which led to Frydenlund's death.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.